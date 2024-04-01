Weaver Consulting Group Has $7.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $260.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

