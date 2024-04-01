Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.