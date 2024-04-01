Weaver Consulting Group Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $182.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

