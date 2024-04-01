Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

