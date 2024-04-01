Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.67. 322,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

