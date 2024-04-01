Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 5,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

ABT traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $112.65. 305,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.