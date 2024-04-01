Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

LOW traded down $3.53 on Monday, hitting $251.20. 416,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,965. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

