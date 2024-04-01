Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 92,966 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 320.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 397,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $25.69. 88,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,971. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

