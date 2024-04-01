Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 33,970 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 644,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.