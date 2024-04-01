Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $37.04 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,655 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $37,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.58. 35,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

