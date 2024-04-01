Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $14.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $763.70. 875,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $737.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $342.30 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $725.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

