Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 1.3% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $7,007,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth $40,738,000. Flower City Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
VONE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.36. 9,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $238.89. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
