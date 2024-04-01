Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,287 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857,545. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $58.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
