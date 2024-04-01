Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 545 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $227.05. 154,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

