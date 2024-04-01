Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,936 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 220.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 381,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 269.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,739. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.