Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on W. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.27. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $4,591,396. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after acquiring an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,873 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

