Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.3 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $15.25 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

