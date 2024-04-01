Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.43. Vitru shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands.

Vitru Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $505.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitru by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vitru by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 223.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vitru in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Vitru by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

