Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.88 and last traded at $72.71. 1,569,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,810,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Vistra Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

