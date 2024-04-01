Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $33.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

