VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VinFast Auto stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. VinFast Auto has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

