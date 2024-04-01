Vincerx Pharma’s (VINC) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

VINC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. 498,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 238,733 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 660,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

