Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.25 and last traded at $78.61. Approximately 1,713,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,484,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 525,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

