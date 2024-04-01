Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

VIAV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.02. 711,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,512. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

