Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.03

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 52845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

