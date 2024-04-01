Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,045,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

