Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.50. Veradigm shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,242 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 202,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

