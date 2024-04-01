Veracity Capital LLC Trims Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $243,010,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 665.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 888,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,304,000 after purchasing an additional 772,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.07. 470,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

