Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Waste Management comprises about 0.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day moving average of $179.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

