Veracity Capital LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWM stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.81. 7,121,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,820,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.62. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

