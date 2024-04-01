Veracity Capital LLC Sells 116 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.35 on Monday, reaching $170.44. 28,297,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,332,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

