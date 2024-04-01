Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

OKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.80. The company had a trading volume of 215,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

