Veracity Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 11.3% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $117.47. The stock had a trading volume of 129,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.