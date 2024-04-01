Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.09. The company had a trading volume of 345,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,047. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $367.93. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.78 and a 200 day moving average of $288.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

