Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $202.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,995. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.19.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

