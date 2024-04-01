Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,448,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,618 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
