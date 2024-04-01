Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 495,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,030. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

