Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $444.94. 11,747,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,399,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

