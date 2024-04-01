Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14.

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

VTR stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -395.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after buying an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,931,000 after purchasing an additional 783,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,075,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,970,000 after purchasing an additional 408,882 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

