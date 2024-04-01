Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $47.30 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00073889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025866 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,574,345,228 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

