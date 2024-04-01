Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 23.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.22. 2,411,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.