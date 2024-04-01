Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 23.0% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.22. 2,411,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
