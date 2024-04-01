Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 373,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 243,281 shares.The stock last traded at $141.34 and had previously closed at $142.58.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

