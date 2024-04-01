Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.15. 1,470,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

