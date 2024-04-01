Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 99,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $481.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

