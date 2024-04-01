Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.90. 3,116,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

