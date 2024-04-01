Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,707. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

