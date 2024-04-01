Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 557.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,375 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 486.4% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.00. 342,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

