Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.45. 635,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,427. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

