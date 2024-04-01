Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.45. 635,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,427. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

