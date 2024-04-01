Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $108,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 675,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,452. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

