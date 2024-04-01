Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $58.46. 1,059,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,074. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

